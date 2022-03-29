Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €54.00 ($59.34) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DPW. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.88 ($70.20).

Shares of FRA DPW traded up €0.96 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.20 ($49.67). The company had a trading volume of 2,846,725 shares. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a one year high of €41.32 ($45.41). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.81.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

