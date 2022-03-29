DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHT shares. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

DHT opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.97 million, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

