Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $201.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $164.13 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

