Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $333.89

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.89 ($4.37) and traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.84). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.14), with a volume of 24,596 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 333.89. The company has a market capitalization of £103.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50.
