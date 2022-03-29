Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.66

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $191.66 and traded as low as $185.93. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $187.65, with a volume of 5,433 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.57 and its 200 day moving average is $191.66. The stock has a market cap of $604.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

