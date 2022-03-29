Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.37.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,261. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

