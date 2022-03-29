Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

DSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.