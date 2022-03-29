DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:DKS opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.79.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,037 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,051,000 after buying an additional 71,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

