Digital Reserve Currency Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,639.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $648,322.19 and $2,639.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

