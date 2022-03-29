Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,943,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,475,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 636,257 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,703,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,305,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.