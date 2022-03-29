Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Diodes worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 4.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

DIOD opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.14. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,211. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

