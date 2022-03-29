Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.39) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.94.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

