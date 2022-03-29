Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Down 31.2% in March

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Diversey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSEY stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.58. Diversey has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSEY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

