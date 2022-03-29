Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.83.

DCBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$130.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$102.00 to C$70.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$62.23 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$49.11 and a 12-month high of C$117.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.21.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

