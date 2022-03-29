Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Shares Up 12.7%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF – Get Rating) were up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.35. Approximately 20,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,155% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35.
About Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Docebo (DCBOF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.