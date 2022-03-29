Dora Factory (DORA) Price Tops $6.33 on Top Exchanges

Dora Factory (DORA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Dora Factory has a market cap of $26.07 million and $7.67 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.33 or 0.00013250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00107883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,117,425 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

