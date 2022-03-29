Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.97. 31,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 503,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 184,200 shares of company stock worth $2,594,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

