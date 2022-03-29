Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 113,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 964,475 shares.The stock last traded at $34.61 and had previously closed at $33.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $244,608,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 783,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,014,000 after buying an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

