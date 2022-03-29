DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Up 11.3%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) shares were up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 1,083,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,317,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $78,258,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 24,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

