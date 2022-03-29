Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.27 or 0.07238400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,870.15 or 1.00108836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055344 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

