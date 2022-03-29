Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Up 10.8%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.86. Approximately 74,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,118,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,098,125 shares of company stock valued at $261,943,990.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

