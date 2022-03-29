Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 388,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after buying an additional 124,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after buying an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.94 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

