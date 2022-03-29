Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

