Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,334 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

