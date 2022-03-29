Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,520,000. C Partners Holding GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 721,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,244,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

