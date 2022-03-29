Eastern Bank Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

