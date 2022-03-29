Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.31. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 35,205 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

