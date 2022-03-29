Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.31. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 35,205 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46.
Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.