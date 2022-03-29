easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.