Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 6.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

ETN traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $137.56 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

