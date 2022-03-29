Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EFR stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

