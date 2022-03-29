ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

ECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN stock opened at C$6.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.34. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.45%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

