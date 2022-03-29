Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Lowered to $53.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.17% from the company’s current price.
EPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.
Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 576,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
