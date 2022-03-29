Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Lowered to $53.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.17% from the company’s current price.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 576,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

