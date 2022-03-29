Efinity Market Cap Tops $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar. One Efinity coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.27 or 0.07238400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,870.15 or 1.00108836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055344 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.