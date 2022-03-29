Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,607 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.23% of Elanco Animal Health worth $30,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37,311 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

