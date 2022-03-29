Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 3.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.54. 31,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average is $209.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $179.85 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

