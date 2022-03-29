Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 5.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.68. The company had a trading volume of 106,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,997. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.66 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.86.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

