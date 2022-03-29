EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Shares Up 2.6%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $968.50 and last traded at $968.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $944.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMSHF. Baader Bank raised shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $987.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,010.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,022.23.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

