Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.51

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.51 and traded as high as $64.35. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 245,251 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $619,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,300. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 150.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

