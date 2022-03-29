Endeavour Silver Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.38.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.69. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.28 and a 12-month high of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.