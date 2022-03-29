Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 60,555 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enertopia (ENRT)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.