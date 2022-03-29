EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.75 Million

Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will report $301.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.20 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $279.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $23,965,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NPO opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

