Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as high as C$3.12. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 548,394 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.35.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$497.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. Analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.