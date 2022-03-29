Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306,120 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for about 7.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.52% of Entergy worth $117,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Entergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $115.98. 13,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

