Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.93

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.93 and traded as high as $48.54. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 123,079 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

