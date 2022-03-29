EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

