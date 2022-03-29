Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 29th (BFAM, EVA, GANX, KIND, LAMR, LAZR, LGIQ, NMRD, OUT, PSHIF)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 29th:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA). They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND). They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR). They issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Mackie assumed coverage on shares of Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

