Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 29th (BFAM, EVA, GANX, KIND, LAMR, LAZR, LGIQ, NMRD, OUT, PSHIF)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 29th:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc alerts:

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA). They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of. HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND). They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR). They issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Mackie assumed coverage on shares of Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.