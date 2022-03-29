esure Group (LON:ESUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $279.60

esure Group plc (LON:ESUR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 279.60 ($3.66) and traded as low as GBX 279.40 ($3.66). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.66), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 279.60.
About esure Group (LON:ESUR)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for esure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for esure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.