European Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:EBACU) Trading 0.2% Higher

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 3,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in European Biotech Acquisition by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in European Biotech Acquisition by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 115,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,570 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in European Biotech Acquisition by 7,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.