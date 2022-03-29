Evelo Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Evelo Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.