Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of -0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

